The Next Unit of Computing, also known as NUC, is a small-sized computer from Intel that packs a lot of power and usefulness in its compact design.

According to a new report (via FanlessTech), ASUS has finally listed the details of its new NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro Plus.

ASUS received a non-exclusive license from Intel to produce NUCs after the chip manufacturer announced its departure from the NUC business, and these are ASUS’ first NUCs after receiving the license.

While ASUS previously showcased its NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro Plus in January at the CES 2024 powered by Intel’s Meteor Lake processors, it is the first time the Taiwanese company has shared configurations and pricing.

ASUS NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro Plus configuration and price

Image: FanlessTech/KnowTechie

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro Plus are mostly similar in features. However, the 14 Pro is available in two chassis variants.

There are two different sizes to choose from with a 2.5-inch bay. The price difference is small, but not all options have both sizes available.

Both devices offer two SO-DIMM DDR5 memory slots that max out at 96GB. There are also two M.2 interfaces: one M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 and one M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 x4.

The wireless connection includes Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E, and the connectivity is identical too.

One USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C port (Front)

Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports (Front)

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports (Rear)

One USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port (Rear)

One USB 2.0 Type-A port (Rear)

Two HDMI 2.1 ports (Rear)

One 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port (Rear)

The NUC 14 Pro Plus is the top-end version of the two, and it comes in three different processor options. You can pick between a Core Ultra 5 125H, Core Ultra 7 155H, and Core Ultra 9 185H.

Unfortunately, ASUS has listed the price for only the flagship Core Ultra 9 185H variant at $869.

On the other hand, the NUC 14 Pro comes with five processor options.

The base variant is the only one in the series that doesn’t actually offer a Meteor Lake chip. Instead, it sports a Core 3 100U Raptor Lake processor and a $394 price tag.

The rest of the variants offer Intel Meteor Lake processors, starting with the Core Ultra 5 125H and Core Ultra 5 135H, retail for $535 and $729, respectively.

The last two NUC 14 Pro variants sport a Core Ultra 7 155H and Core Ultra 7 165H and will set you back $694 and $899, respectively.

Either way, the availability of these new NUCs remains a mystery. Even though we know the pricing (barebone), ASUS hasn’t confirmed when we can purchase them.

