Recently, ASUS was rumored to be working on two next-generation Zenfones. One of whom is named the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra.

The recent leaks have revealed a lot about the new “Ultra” Zenfone 11, including its ROG Phone 8-like design, some of the spec details, and the name of its five vibrant colorways.

The device was recently spotted on a Geekbench listing, which doesn’t reveal anything new but confirms a few of the key specs.

Zenfone 11 Ultra confirmed to sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16GB RAM

Image: Td3v1l on Reddit

According to Nashville Chatter’s report, Zenfone 11 Ultra’s latest Geekbench listing doesn’t provide any new information but confirms some of its key specs, i.e., memory and chipset.

The report says the Zenfone 11 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and pack 16GB of RAM – different variants may also be available at launch.

Otherwise, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is rumored to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In the camera department, the rumor is the triple camera array on its back will feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide, and 32-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Rumor also revealed 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, but there likely will be variants. In addition, the flagship Zenfone 11 will house a 5,500 mAh battery with 65W wired HyperCharge and 15W wireless charging.

We don’t have a release date for the Zenfone 11 Ultra, but there’s a possibility that ASUS might introduce the device at MWC 2024, slated for later this month.

