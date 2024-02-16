Connect with us

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra specs appear in Geekbench listing

Zenfone 11 Ultra seems quite similar to the ROG Phone 8.
Three smartphones with geometric patterned backs in rose gold, black, and blue, each featuring a square camera module with multiple lenses, displayed against a dual-tone pink and purple background.
Image: Evan Blass on X/Twitter

Recently, ASUS was rumored to be working on two next-generation Zenfones. One of whom is named the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra

The recent leaks have revealed a lot about the new “Ultra” Zenfone 11, including its ROG Phone 8-like design, some of the spec details, and the name of its five vibrant colorways. 

The device was recently spotted on a Geekbench listing, which doesn’t reveal anything new but confirms a few of the key specs. 

Zenfone 11 Ultra confirmed to sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 16GB RAM

Asus zenfone 11 ultra colors
Image: Td3v1l on Reddit

According to Nashville Chatter’s report, Zenfone 11 Ultra’s latest Geekbench listing doesn’t provide any new information but confirms some of its key specs, i.e., memory and chipset. 

The report says the Zenfone 11 Ultra will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and pack 16GB of RAM – different variants may also be available at launch. 

Otherwise, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is rumored to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In the camera department, the rumor is the triple camera array on its back will feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide, and 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. 

Rumor also revealed 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, but there likely will be variants. In addition, the flagship Zenfone 11 will house a 5,500 mAh battery with 65W wired HyperCharge and 15W wireless charging.

We don’t have a release date for the Zenfone 11 Ultra, but there’s a possibility that ASUS might introduce the device at MWC 2024, slated for later this month. 

Avatar of saurav dey

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

