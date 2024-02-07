Connect with us

New Zenfone 11 Ultra render leak gives a better look at the design

The Zenfone 11 Ultra looks great, but it’s likely a rebranded ROG Phone 8.

Four modern smartphones with square camera modules displayed diagonally against a two-tone purple background.
Image: Evan Blass on X/Twitter

Yesterday, we had the first Zenfone 11 Ultra leak with renders and a partial spec sheet, and yet again, another Zenfone 11 Ultra leak appeared with a new set of renders.

This year, ASUS’s Zenfone 11 series will consist of two devices – the standard Zenfone 11 and Zenfone 11 Ultra.

The recent Zenfone 11 Ultra leak provided an insight into ASUS’s new direction for the Zenfone Ultra range, which seems nothing but a rebranded ROG Phone 8.

While the previous and new leak don’t include a single detail about the standard Zenfone 11, we expect it to remain compact.

Zenfone 11 Ultra may attract mainstream customers with vibrant colors

Three smartphones with geometric patterned backs in rose gold, black, and blue, each featuring a square camera module with multiple lenses, displayed against a dual-tone pink and purple background.
Image: Evan Blass on X/Twitter

The latest Zenfone 11 Ultra leak comes from Even Blass, a renowned leaker who has shared another set of the device’s high-quality renders. 

Blass’s leak delivers a better look at the upcoming Ultra Zenfone. 

The similarities with the ROG Phone 8 series are clearer than ever. The handset has the same general shape with a flat frame and back, but the edges are curved. 

Zenfone 11 ultra in black and gray colorways
Image: Evan Blass on X/Twitter

However, ASUS has tweaked the camera module a bit, but the position is the same.

According to the new leak, the Ultra Zenfone 11 is expected to come in five colorways – Eternal Black, Misty Gray, Desert Sienna, Skyline Blue, and Verdure Green.

Zenfone 11 ultra in orange and blue colorways
Image: Evan Blass on X/Twitter

The colors look excellent, and they pop out. People will likely appreciate the new Zenfone aesthetics and will not only see it as a rebranded ROG Phone 8. 

Either way, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is shaping up to be more appealing to mainstream customers. We just hope to get some info on the standard Zenfone 11 soon.

Avatar of saurav dey

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

