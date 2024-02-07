New Zenfone 11 Ultra render leak gives a better look at the design

Yesterday, we had the first Zenfone 11 Ultra leak with renders and a partial spec sheet, and yet again, another Zenfone 11 Ultra leak appeared with a new set of renders.

This year, ASUS’s Zenfone 11 series will consist of two devices – the standard Zenfone 11 and Zenfone 11 Ultra.

The recent Zenfone 11 Ultra leak provided an insight into ASUS’s new direction for the Zenfone Ultra range, which seems nothing but a rebranded ROG Phone 8.

While the previous and new leak don’t include a single detail about the standard Zenfone 11, we expect it to remain compact.

Zenfone 11 Ultra may attract mainstream customers with vibrant colors

Image: Evan Blass on X/Twitter

The latest Zenfone 11 Ultra leak comes from Even Blass, a renowned leaker who has shared another set of the device’s high-quality renders.

Blass’s leak delivers a better look at the upcoming Ultra Zenfone.

The similarities with the ROG Phone 8 series are clearer than ever. The handset has the same general shape with a flat frame and back, but the edges are curved.

Image: Evan Blass on X/Twitter

However, ASUS has tweaked the camera module a bit, but the position is the same.

According to the new leak, the Ultra Zenfone 11 is expected to come in five colorways – Eternal Black, Misty Gray, Desert Sienna, Skyline Blue, and Verdure Green.

Image: Evan Blass on X/Twitter

The colors look excellent, and they pop out. People will likely appreciate the new Zenfone aesthetics and will not only see it as a rebranded ROG Phone 8.

Either way, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is shaping up to be more appealing to mainstream customers. We just hope to get some info on the standard Zenfone 11 soon.

