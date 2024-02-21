ASUS announces Zenfone 11 Ultra’s global launch date 

ASUS adopted the compact form factor for its Zenfone line in the past couple of years, which turned out to be an excellent decision on the company’s part. But the company is expected to depart from its current conventions with the Zenfone 11 Ultra this year.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra has already been leaked multiple times, revealing the device’s note-worthy vibrant colors, design, and even most of the specs.

While the leaks blurted out most of the key Zenfone 11 Ultra details, a single piece of the puzzle was missing – the launch date, which we finally have, courtesy of ASUS’s recent announcement.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra will launch on March 14, 2024, at 8 am ET.

However, ASUS’s landing page mentions three time zones for the Zenfone 11 Ultra’s launch – New York, Taipei, and Berlin.

While not conclusive, it could be an indication of the phone’s launch in these three markets.

We're thrilled to invite you to the live online unveiling of the #Zenfone11Ultra #ExpandYourVision. Mark your calendars for Thursday, March 14, at 8:00 p.m. (UTC+8). Prepare to discover our innovative, AI-integrated flagship phone that's eagerly awaiting its debut! — ASUS (@ASUS) February 20, 2024

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra leaked specs

Image: Td3v1l on Reddit

Although ASUS’s announcement doesn’t reveal any more information about its upcoming Android handset, a previously leaked spec sheet has revealed most of the hardware inside the Zenfone 11 Ultra.

According to the leak, the new “Ultra” Zenfone 11 is expected to sport a 6.78-inch, 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED display, with LTPO technology capable of switching between 1-120Hz, while the max refresh rate is 144Hz for specific games.

Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is expected to power the handset, with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage – more variants will likely be available at launch.

Image: Evan Blass on X/Twitter

The leaked Zenfone 11 Ultra renders revealed a triple camera setup on its back, which could feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary shooter with gimbal OIS, a 13MP ultrawide with a 120-degree field of view, and a 32MP telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom.

A 32MP RGBW sensor will take care of the selfies.

The rest of the specs include a 5,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging and 15W wireless charging support.

In addition, we may see a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual stereo speakers.

Image: Evan Blass on X/Twitter

While the Zenfone 11 Ultra’s specs are excellent and deserving of a flagship handset, based on the leaked design, we can’t help but wonder whether it is a rebranded ROG Phone 8.

There are distinct design differences. But the 11 Ultra has a better chance of appealing to non-gamers consumers than the ROG Phone 8, which can’t help but provide only gaming vibes.

In addition, ASUS is bringing the Zenfone 11 Ultra in five vibrant colorways – Eternal Black, Misty Gray, Desert Sienna, Skyline Blue, and Verdure Green.

Overall, the upcoming Zenfone 11 Ultra looks too similar to the ROG Phone 8, and the announcement doesn’t say anything about a standard Zenfone 11, which makes us a bit concerned about ASUS’s next compact phone.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news