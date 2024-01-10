ASUS’s new ZenBook Duo comes with two 14-inch OLED screens

ASUS is not the one to shrink from a challenge, and the Taiwanese company has been experimenting with bleeding-edge tech for years. And competing with Lenovo’s dual-screen Yoga Book 9i, ASUS has announced the Zenbook Pro Duo at CES 2024.

However, this isn’t the first dual-screen laptop from ASUS. The company had already been selling a Zenbook Pro Duo for years, which was popular due to its second display. The second screen is almost half the size of the primary screen.

But now, the Taiwanese company has equipped the new ZenBook Duo with a second full-blown display, and you guessed it right! That leaves no space for a keyboard.

ASUS Zenbook Duo’s full-blown dual display

Image: ASUS

The newly announced Zenbook Duo (2024) UX8406 comes with two 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED 16:10 touchscreens.

The touchscreens are attached to each other with a 180° hinge. The company has also thrown in a kickstand to pop things up.

While there’s no space for a conventional laptop keyboard, ASUS provides a full-sized detachable Bluetooth keyboard with the new Zenbook Duo.

The second screen features pogo pins and magnets, making attaching/docking the keyboard easier.

In addition, the Zenbook Duo has various user modes – Laptop, Dual Screen, Desktop (side-by-side portrait screens), and Sharing (lay flat).

ZenBook Duo fundamental specs

Image: ASUS

The new ZenBook Duo comes in multiple configurations. The CPU goes up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 H-series processor, alongside 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 75Wh battery.

In terms of the I/O, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Zenbook Duo pricing and availability

According to the announcement, the new ZenBook Duo 2024 will be available from the end of January in the UK with a starting price of £1,699.99 ($2,163). ASUS still hasn’t provided actual US pricing and availability.

In addition to the ZenBook Duo, ASUS has announced the Zenbook 14 OLED, the new Vivobook S series 2024 version, and the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED at CES 2024.

The Zenbook 14 OLED comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

