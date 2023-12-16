Deals
Huge 3-day Best Buy Sale slashes prices on just about everything
Remember folks, these deals are as fleeting as a snowflake in a heatwave.
Dive into the treasure trove of tech that is Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale. You’ll find discounts so big, they should be wearing capes and saving the world.
Like the elusive unicorn, these Apple discounts are a rare breed, appearing now through February 3rd.
Apple Watches are strutting their stuff with up to 7% off. The sleek Series 9 is cutting prices like a pro chef dices onions: save $60 from 12/14-12/17 and $50 from 12/18-12/25.
Best Buy's 3-Day Apple Sale is a rare opportunity, offering notable discounts on a range of Apple products, from watches to iPads, for a limited time. The sale provides value-packed deals for tech enthusiasts.
The Ultra 2 isn’t shy either, slashing $50 off its price tag from 12/14-12/24, while the SE model is trimming a cool $50 from 12/12-12/26. See more deals below:
The Apple 10.2-inch iPad (9th gen) is shedding a whopping $80 off its price tag now through December 31st. You can grab it faster than Santa sliding down a chimney.
Bonus Deals
Bounce over to the Google Pixel 8 Holiday deals, where the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 are dropping prices faster than a hot potato, with $50 and $150 off, respectively.
The Google Pixel Fold, a standout in the realm of foldable phones, is now available at a significantly reduced price. This deal offers an excellent opportunity to experience cutting-edge technology without breaking the bank.
- Impressive Discount: The $350 off is a major reduction, making this premium device more accessible.
- Innovative Design: The Pixel Fold offers a unique user experience with its foldable design, bridging the gap between smartphone and tablet.
- Limited Time: This deal won't last forever, making it crucial to act swiftly if you've been contemplating a foldable phone.
- High-End Specs: With top-tier features and performance, the Pixel Fold deal offers great value for money.
Foldable Android Phones are joining the party too, with the Samsung Flip 5 and Pixel Fold knocking off $150 and $350, respectively.
But why stop there? Motorola phones are swooping in with discounts up to 17%. The Moto G Stylus 5G and Motorola razr 2023 are cutting costs by $150 and $200, respectively.
For the clean freaks, Dyson and iRobot are bringing their A-game. Save up to $200 on select Dyson vacuum and air purifier products and up to $400 on select iRobot Vacuums.
Heads up, folks! Best Buy is slashing prices on select iRobot vacuums. With savings that go up to $400, it's like they're practically giving these bad boys away. But remember, this party won't last forever. It's a limited-time shindig.
Order by 12/21 @11:30AM EST for free shipping, by 12/23 – 12/24 @12PM (local time) for free same-day shipping, or pick up in-store by 12/24 @5PM (local time).
So, grab these deals before they vanish faster than cookies left out for Santa.
