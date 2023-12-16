Huge 3-day Best Buy Sale slashes prices on just about everything

Dive into the treasure trove of tech that is Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale. You’ll find discounts so big, they should be wearing capes and saving the world.

Like the elusive unicorn, these Apple discounts are a rare breed, appearing now through February 3rd.

Apple Watches are strutting their stuff with up to 7% off. The sleek Series 9 is cutting prices like a pro chef dices onions: save $60 from 12/14-12/17 and $50 from 12/18-12/25.

Ends Sunday Night 3-Day Best Buy Apple Sale Best Buy's 3-Day Apple Sale is a rare opportunity, offering notable discounts on a range of Apple products, from watches to iPads, for a limited time. The sale provides value-packed deals for tech enthusiasts. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The Ultra 2 isn’t shy either, slashing $50 off its price tag from 12/14-12/24, while the SE model is trimming a cool $50 from 12/12-12/26. See more deals below:

The Apple 10.2-inch iPad (9th gen) is shedding a whopping $80 off its price tag now through December 31st. You can grab it faster than Santa sliding down a chimney.

Bonus Deals

Bounce over to the Google Pixel 8 Holiday deals, where the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 are dropping prices faster than a hot potato, with $50 and $150 off, respectively.

Pixel Fold 4.5 The Google Pixel Fold, a standout in the realm of foldable phones, is now available at a significantly reduced price. This deal offers an excellent opportunity to experience cutting-edge technology without breaking the bank. What We Like: Impressive Discount: The $350 off is a major reduction, making this premium device more accessible.

Innovative Design: The Pixel Fold offers a unique user experience with its foldable design, bridging the gap between smartphone and tablet.

Limited Time: This deal won't last forever, making it crucial to act swiftly if you've been contemplating a foldable phone.

High-End Specs: With top-tier features and performance, the Pixel Fold deal offers great value for money. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Foldable Android Phones are joining the party too, with the Samsung Flip 5 and Pixel Fold knocking off $150 and $350, respectively.

But why stop there? Motorola phones are swooping in with discounts up to 17%. The Moto G Stylus 5G and Motorola razr 2023 are cutting costs by $150 and $200, respectively.

For the clean freaks, Dyson and iRobot are bringing their A-game. Save up to $200 on select Dyson vacuum and air purifier products and up to $400 on select iRobot Vacuums.

Limited-Time Offer! Huge iRobot Best Buy Sale Heads up, folks! Best Buy is slashing prices on select iRobot vacuums. With savings that go up to $400, it's like they're practically giving these bad boys away. But remember, this party won't last forever. It's a limited-time shindig. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Remember folks, these deals are as fleeting as a snowflake in a heatwave.

Order by 12/21 @11:30AM EST for free shipping, by 12/23 – 12/24 @12PM (local time) for free same-day shipping, or pick up in-store by 12/24 @5PM (local time).

So, grab these deals before they vanish faster than cookies left out for Santa.

