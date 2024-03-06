Prime members get 50% off this Blink Outdoor 4 camera system

We take home security quite seriously around here, so when we saw that you could get a 5-camera system for just $199.99, we had to tell you about it.

The Blink Outdoor 4 bundle usually costs $399.99, but, if you’re a Prime member, you can now get it for $199.99. This exclusive deal saves you a whopping 50% off!

PRIME DEAL: $199.99 Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) - 5 pack $399.99 The Blink Outdoor 4 cameras are great addition to any home, providing easy access to video and two-way audio. This half-off five-pack makes it easier for you to cover your entire property. What We Like: Works with Alexa.

Two-way audio.

Two-way audio.

Motion detection notifications.

Secure your home for less

There are so many reasons to get the Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, starting with the fact that they provide high-quality images and audio thanks to the 1080HD resolution.

The cameras also have two-way audio capabilities, so you can chat with anyone that’s outside your home, whether that’s your friend coming to pick you up or the delivery person.

As far as surveillance goes, the Blink Outdoor 4 is pretty awesome. You can set up motion detection areas through the app, so you’ll get notifications sent to your phone every time movement is detected.

If you splash out and get a Blink subscription plan, you’ll unlock some extra powers for your camera, such as person detection. The subscription costs $30 per year for the Basic and $100 per year for the Plus.

Do it yourself

Blink cameras come with AA lithium batteries that will give them enough juice to run for two years. Instead of annoying wires to fiddle around with, you can easily install the cameras yourself thanks to the wire-free design.

So go ahead and place your order for the five-pack Blink Outdoor 4 cameras for half-off before the deal is over.

