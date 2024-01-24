This fantastic Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is $100 off right now

It’s a new year, and it’s time you finally upgraded your sound system. Imagine watching a movie with sound that makes you feel like you’re in it. Or listening to your favorite band with such clarity that it feels like you’re at their concert.

That’s precisely what the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 can do for you. Luckily for you, this Bose model is 20% off right now, its lowest price yet.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 usually costs $499, but its price has been slashed to $399 right now, meaning you get to save quite a bit of money.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 $499.00 $399.00 The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 features Dolby Atmos, comes with built-in Amazon Alexa, and it's the perfect soundbar for streaming music or watching movies. What We Like: Integrated Alexa for voice control.

Has Dolby Atmos surround sound technology.

Stylish design.

Easy to set up. Check Availability

Every time we review a TV, like the recent TCL Q7, no matter how good the inbuilt speakers are we recommend adding a soundbar for better immersion.

This soundbar is packed with technology that lets you immerse yourself in high-quality sound while sitting in front of the TV.

Bluetooth connectivity lets you play music from your phone, tablet, or laptop without any hassles. And with Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, and Chromecast built-in compatibility, you have various options to stream content.

Additionally, you can control your soundbar, TV, and cable/satellite box with just your voice, thanks to Amazon Alexa voice control.

This is particularly useful since it gives you so much freedom to look up information or play music without as much as bothering to pick up your phone.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is easy to use and set up, too. HDMI eARC/ARC and optical audio cables come included, and the Bose Music app guides you through the setup.

You can also control your soundbar, manage voice control, and update software from the app.

With a deal this good, it won’t be around for long. So if you’re close to pulling the trigger, do it now before stocks (or the deal) runs out.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 $499.00 $399.00 The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 features Dolby Atmos, comes with built-in Amazon Alexa, and it's the perfect soundbar for streaming music or watching movies. Check Availability

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news