Buyers can once again snag Final Fantasy XIV starting January 25th

Remember when Square Enix flat-out told people they couldn’t buy Final Fantasy XIV because it was so popular? Well, it sounds like they figured stuff out because the company announced in a blog post that starting January 25th, the game goes back on sale.

In December, the company explicitly told the public it was suspending sales of the game because its servers couldn’t handle all the people playing it. In some cases, players had to wait hours before being let into the game during peak times.

The blog post explains everything the company is doing to address this issue, but the gist is that they’re adding more data centers worldwide to handle the load.

But getting more data centers online isn’t easy. The company notes that getting these centers online faster can take a bit longer than expected because of the global semiconductor shortage. As a result, the expansion is still ongoing and will be rolled out in phases.

“Once again, I wish to apologize for the delays to server expansion caused by the global semiconductor shortage. The necessity for communities to separate due to the regrouping of Worlds is another inconvenience that may prove unavoidable for some players, and we ask for your understanding as we work to alleviate this issue.”

Naoki Yoshida, Final Fantasy XIV’s director and producer, also notes that if the servers “continue to experience extreme levels of congestion,” the developer could halt sales again.

So if you have the chance to buy it, do it before that happens. The game goes back on sale on January 25, buy it here.

