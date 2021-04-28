CES is coming back to Las Vegas as an in-person event in 2022

Well, it’s happening. CES (The Consumer Electronics Show) is officially making its way back to Las Vegas as an in-person event in 2022. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) made the announcement today.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas – home to CES for more than 40 years – and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” said Gary Shapiro, president, and CEO of the CTA, in an announcement.

Now, you may be thinking to yourself “isn’t it a bit presumptuous to think everything will be fine and dandy by January?” Honestly, that’s a fair question. Let’s see what folks have to say about this announcement:

The CTA saw this tweet and said HELL YES to CES 2022 https://t.co/MsDdC0naLQ — Ray Wong #StopAAPIHate (@raywongy) April 28, 2021

yo the way i would basically get the flu every time i left ces makes me want to never set foot on the ground in las vegas ever again https://t.co/dzJLQo3zP9 — Patrick Lucas Austin (@patbits) April 28, 2021

CES 2022 in person. No thankssss.



Glad I got to go to CES 2020 before things got crazy, but lemme tell you I have no desire to go back in today’s world. — Jared DiPane (@jareddipane) April 28, 2021

And everyone will still get sick! https://t.co/5ZWzBZJLSB — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) April 28, 2021

So, yes, as you can see, people are not exactly thrilled about the prospect of hitting the showroom floors again. It’s extremely presumptuous to think everything will be back to normal, but hey, we already knew the CTA would be going forward with this regardless of the situation.

In any event, CES 2022 will take place from January 5th through the 8th, with early media availability on January 3rd and 4th. The event can be attended in-person or digitally as it was in 2021.

The list of confirmed attendees includes major tech companies such as Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Sony.

