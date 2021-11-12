Check your inbox, Microsoft might have sent you a $100 gift card without you even knowing

There might be a little early holiday surprise in your email inbox from Microsoft. Several people have reported getting a gift card from the company out of the blue, and the company has since confirmed that it’s participating in the holiday season.

Check your emails: Microsoft Store is sending emails to random users with up to $100 gift card. Subject title: "Here’s $100 to start your holiday shopping" pic.twitter.com/mHzICdKUJy — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 10, 2021

Earlier this week, several users on Twitter began talking about receiving free gift cards from the company. Microsoft has since confirmed to The Verge that it is giving gift cards of up to $100 for the Microsoft Store to 50,000 of its customers in the United States.

To further break it down, 25,000 customers will receive a $100 gift card and the other 25,000 will get a $10 gift card. All of the gift cards will be virtual and sent through email.

You’ll have until the end of the year to redeem the gift card and up to 90 days after it’s redeemed to spend the balance on the Microsoft Store.

To be absolutely clear, this is a no-strings-attached gift. There isn’t any kind of stipulation or requirement that you spend a certain amount of money. This is just a free gift that Microsoft is giving out to its customers to help celebrate the holidays.

We don’t know exactly how the company is choosing who gets these gift cards. We haven’t gotten any gift cards here at KnowTechie yet, be we’re still keeping our eyes peeled.

If you’re a Microsoft customer, be sure to check every crevice of your email, because there might be a nice surprise waiting for you in there.

