Chrome users: Update now – there’s an emergency update

Google has released a third security update for its Chrome browser in as many weeks. If you’re one of the 67-percent of desktop users running Chrome, go check for an update ASAP.

While we don’t have many details about the vulnerability, Google says it concerns the V8 JavaScript engine inside Chromium, and that it is under active attack right now.

Again, go update your Chrome browser right now. That goes for any Chromium-based browser users as well, like Brave or Microsoft Edge.

Once updated, you’ll be on Chrome version 100.0.4896.127. We’ll show you how to manually update if your Google browser hasn’t automatically updated.

If you need to update Chrome or just want to check which version you are on, you can do that. Here’s how to update Chrome on PC and Mac:

Click on the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of your Chrome window

Navigate to Help then click About Google Chrome

You’ll see the below page which has all the information you need about your current version of Google Chrome. When this page opens, Chrome also does a check for pending updates, so you’ll see an animation while it checks, and another animation while it updates your browser if it finds an update.

Google will prompt you to Relaunch your browser if you had an update. It’s important to do so; as your browser isn’t fully updated until it restarts

When Chrome restarts, it will reopen all of your opened tabs and windows, with the exception of any sites you are browsing in Incognito mode.

Apple users on macOS will find the process to update their browser is the same as on PC. Chromebook users can update by following this guide, which is close to the steps outlined above for desktop users.

While Google hasn’t released any details of what the zero-day exploit actually is; it’s severe enough to warrant a mid-cycle security update. All we know is that it affects the V8 JavaScript engine that is used by all Chromium-based browsers.

That means if you’re a user of Microsoft Edge, Brave, or any other Chromium-based browser, you’ll want to update.

Google doesn’t release details until after a significant percentage of users have updated, so we’ll likely know more in the future. Until then, go update your Google Chrome browser. Seriously.

