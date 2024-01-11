Clicks Creator Keyboard adds a physical keyboard to your iPhone

CES 2024 has impressed us with a lot of new gadgets – from MSI Claw to ASUS’s new ZenBook Duo. But we never thought a simple mobile keyboard accessory, the Clicks Creator Keyboard, would ever catch our eye.

Yes! One of the most astonishing reveals of the CES 2024 has to be Clicks Creator Keyboard – an accessory for iPhones that ticks a lot of things I used to love about the older mobile keyboards.

So, if the name or the image or the image doesn’t ring a bell, then what is this new accessory?

The Clicks Creator Keyboard is partly a case for your iPhone and partly nostalgia. It’s a flashback to an era when Apple was nowhere to be found.

The bottom of the Clicks Creator Keyboard case resembles the Blackberry devices we used to know and love.

The Clicks Creator Keyboard is a small wonder

Image: Clicks

Even though it’s the age of visual keyboards, there’s still some urge among us to click actual buttons. Somehow, it feels more satisfactory.

So, enter Clicks Technology – a company endorsed by YouTuber Michael Fisher, a.k.a MrMobile, who is a part of it. Its first product is the Clicks Creator Keyboard.

The product is made only for the recent iPhone as an accessory that wraps around it – like a phone case.

However, at the bottom, you will find the trusty old full QWERTY keyboard.

You can type a message with it or take notes or anything else without having to pull out that virtual keyboard of your iPhone that takes up almost half of the screen.

In addition to delivering the satisfying feeling of typing on an actual keyboard, Clicks Creator Keyboard offers multiple keyboard shortcuts.

For example, if you press CMD and H, the keyboard will take you to the home screen. On the other hand, you can use the Space bar to scroll down a page.

The keyboard also lights up in dark or low-light conditions so that you know what you are typing.

Most interestingly, the accessory doesn’t use Bluetooth to connect. Rather, it uses the iPhone’s Lightning or the USB-C port (iPhone 15). So, you can charge your iPhone even wearing the accessory.

In addition, the company says, the keyboard draws only a little bit of power from your iPhone to operate. However, you must not let it get wet, as the accessory doesn’t have an IP rating.

Clicks Creator Keyboard price & availability

The new Creator Keyboard from Clicks will turn your iPhone 14 Pro/15 Pro/15 Pro Max into a Blackberry without compromising the functionality or integrity of the display for only $139. However, you have to pay $20 more for the iPhone 15 Pro Max version – $159.

Creator Keyboard is available in Bumblebee Yellow & London Sky Grey. The pre-orders for the hybrid iPhone case have already started, with shipping expected to begin in the middle of March.

