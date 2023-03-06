#GameTechie
Counter-Strike 2 could hit PCs sooner than expected
A beta is reportedly set for late March, early April.
After years of waiting and rumors, it looks like Valve could surprise us with Counter-Strike 2 soon, a sequel to the company’s genre-defining FPS.
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is over a decade old and still one of the most popular first-person shooters out there. While not the first game in the franchise, it has become the pinnacle shooter from Valve.
And recent rumblings suggest that we could be getting a sequel to the famed competitive shooter. Better yet, Valve could surprise us with a beta for the game really soon.
A recent Twitter post from an account called gabefollower (Gabe is the co-founder and president of Valve) shows screenshots from a new Nvidia update.
The screenshots show a new Game Profile labeled Counter-Strike 2. That immediately got gamers excited and buzzing on social media.
Then, a few days later, a report from eSports journalist Richard Lewis shared even more about a potential Counter-Strike 2.
Lews says the game is in development and could be coming to Steam quicker than we might think. According to Lewis’s sources, a Counter-Strike 2 beta is set to launch sometime in March (or April 1 at the latest).
Of course, this isn’t the first rumor we’ve heard about a potential sequel. Players have been speculating on this almost as long as they’ve talked about Half-Life 3 (it’s never coming; sorry, everyone).
What can we expect from Counter-Strike 2?
In terms of changes, Counter-Strike 2 will come with improvements that many would expect from a game released more than a decade after its predecessor.
It will use the Source 2 engine, which should improve the graphics and optimization of the game immensely.
Another welcome change will be a boost to 128 tick servers. That’s an improvement that was added in CS:GO’s most recent rival, Valorant.
The sequel will also include improved matchmaking alongside more quality-of-life improvements. CS:GO is still considered one of the best shooters in the world, but it doesn’t live up to many of today’s gaming standards.
We expect to see a lot of improvements when and if Valve releases Counter-Strike 2. And I bet we’ll see a lot of improvements to some classic maps, as well.
