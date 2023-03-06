Counter-Strike 2 could hit PCs sooner than expected

After years of waiting and rumors, it looks like Valve could surprise us with Counter-Strike 2 soon, a sequel to the company’s genre-defining FPS.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is over a decade old and still one of the most popular first-person shooters out there. While not the first game in the franchise, it has become the pinnacle shooter from Valve.

And recent rumblings suggest that we could be getting a sequel to the famed competitive shooter. Better yet, Valve could surprise us with a beta for the game really soon.

A recent Twitter post from an account called gabefollower (Gabe is the co-founder and president of Valve) shows screenshots from a new Nvidia update.

The screenshots show a new Game Profile labeled Counter-Strike 2. That immediately got gamers excited and buzzing on social media.

Something weird just happened. Latest NVIDIA drivers introduced support for unknown app executables called "csgos2.exe" and "cs2.exe". Why project is called Counter-Strike 2 and what are you cooking @csgo? https://t.co/U9YKlAjwgy pic.twitter.com/PU8Op9uGLq — ‎Gabe Follower 2 (@gabefollower) March 1, 2023

Then, a few days later, a report from eSports journalist Richard Lewis shared even more about a potential Counter-Strike 2.

Lews says the game is in development and could be coming to Steam quicker than we might think. According to Lewis’s sources, a Counter-Strike 2 beta is set to launch sometime in March (or April 1 at the latest).

Of course, this isn’t the first rumor we’ve heard about a potential sequel. Players have been speculating on this almost as long as they’ve talked about Half-Life 3 (it’s never coming; sorry, everyone).

What can we expect from Counter-Strike 2?

In terms of changes, Counter-Strike 2 will come with improvements that many would expect from a game released more than a decade after its predecessor.

It will use the Source 2 engine, which should improve the graphics and optimization of the game immensely.

Another welcome change will be a boost to 128 tick servers. That’s an improvement that was added in CS:GO’s most recent rival, Valorant.

The sequel will also include improved matchmaking alongside more quality-of-life improvements. CS:GO is still considered one of the best shooters in the world, but it doesn’t live up to many of today’s gaming standards.

We expect to see a lot of improvements when and if Valve releases Counter-Strike 2. And I bet we’ll see a lot of improvements to some classic maps, as well.

