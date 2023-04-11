Did Google accidentally send you free money? Well, it’s yours to keep

We’ve got some good news for Google Pay users – Google just made it rain.

In an unexpected twist of fate, some users received free cash deposits ranging from $10 to $1,000, thanks to a mistake in the rewards mechanism.

As reported by Ars Technica, the error message read, “dogfooding the Google Pay Remittance experience,” which translates to insider jargon for a test program that probably wasn’t meant to be released to the public.

But wait, there’s more. The tech giant is letting some lucky beneficiaries keep the funds, despite sending out notifications and resolving the issue.

In a statement, Google said, “If we were not able to reverse the credit, the money is yours to keep. No further action is necessary.”

There’s no word yet on how much money was accidentally deposited or how many users were affected, but considering Google’s valuation of over $253 billion as of September 2022, we’re guessing they can afford it.

While bank errors are usually a cause for concern, this welcome mistake may have encouraged more people to sign up for Google Pay.

Who knows, lightning could strike twice and maybe, just maybe, more free cash will fall from the sky? Fingers crossed!

