Did Google accidentally send you free money? Well, it’s yours to keep

Some users got to keep the money while others weren’t so lucky.

We’ve got some good news for Google Pay users – Google just made it rain.

In an unexpected twist of fate, some users received free cash deposits ranging from $10 to $1,000, thanks to a mistake in the rewards mechanism.

As reported by Ars Technica, the error message read, “dogfooding the Google Pay Remittance experience,” which translates to insider jargon for a test program that probably wasn’t meant to be released to the public.

But wait, there’s more. The tech giant is letting some lucky beneficiaries keep the funds, despite sending out notifications and resolving the issue.

This image is informing the recipient that an unintended cash credit was deposited to their Google Pay account, but the issue has been resolved and the credit has been reversed (or, if not possible, the money is theirs to keep). Full Text: You received this email because an unintended cash credit was deposited to your Google Pay account. The issue has since been resolved and where possible, the credit has been reversed. If we were able to reverse the credit, it has already been reflected in your account activity. If we were not able to reverse the credit, the money is yours to keep. No further action is necessary. We apologize for any inconvenience. Best, The Google Pay team G Pay K

In a statement, Google said, “If we were not able to reverse the credit, the money is yours to keep. No further action is necessary.”

There’s no word yet on how much money was accidentally deposited or how many users were affected, but considering Google’s valuation of over $253 billion as of September 2022, we’re guessing they can afford it.

While bank errors are usually a cause for concern, this welcome mistake may have encouraged more people to sign up for Google Pay.

Who knows, lightning could strike twice and maybe, just maybe, more free cash will fall from the sky? Fingers crossed!

