Discovery+ is now live and it’s available practically everywhere

Discovery’s new $5 streaming service, Discovery+, is now live in the U.S., and you can download the platform pretty much anywhere unless you own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, but we’ll get to that in a minute. As mentioned before, the service runs for $5 a month or $7 a month if you want to nuke ads.

The list of where you can find Discovery+ is pretty long. Chances are, if you have a device with an internet connection, you can access Discovery+. The big surprise here is that you can access Discovery’s new streaming service through Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and Fire Edition TVs. Obviously, Roku devices can access it, as well as newer Samsung Smart TVs.

Naturally, you’ll be able to access Discovery+ via mobile through an iOS and Android app, as well. If you have a Chromecast device, that will support it too. As for consoles, Discovery+ is only available to download on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The PS4 and PS5 do not support it yet. Additionally, the service can be found on the web via Chrome OS, macOS, and Windows PCs.

So what exactly does Discovery+ have to offer? Well, seeing that the media company owns channels like HGTV and the Food Network (not to mention Shark Week), they’ll have plenty of content to keep viewers busy. But partnerships will make or break the service. This is why the company is teaming up with A&E, the History Channel, and Lifetime – adding content from their channels to the Discovery+ streaming service.

For the full list of some of the offerings, Discovery+ has to offer, The Streamable has the complete list, which can be found here.

