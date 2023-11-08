Connect with us

Beat the rush with these early Black Friday smartwatch deals

They’re here one minute, gone the next. So, lace up those running shoes and get ready to sprint towards these bargains.

Smartwatches on purple background
Image: KnowTechie

Hold onto your hats, folks! We’re diving headfirst into the pre-Black Friday madness, and boy, do we have some juicy early Black Friday smartwatch deals that are simply too good to ignore.

While you’re still savoring the last of your Halloween candy, retailers are gearing up for the holiday shopping frenzy.

And let me tell you, if your New Year’s resolution involves any form of physical activity (yes, running from your responsibilities counts), you’re in for a treat.

READ MORE: Score big with Best Buy’s early black Friday soundbar deals

Running watches, those nifty wrist companions, are more than just timekeepers. They’re like your digital cheerleader, gamifying your workouts and pushing you to reach those fitness goals.

Daily reminders to move? Check. Weekly progress reports? Absolutely. It’s like having a personal trainer on your wrist, minus the sweat and tears.

Now, let’s get down to business. Here are six smartwatch deals that are so good they’ll have you sprinting to the checkout:

The best early Black Friday smartwatch deals

  1. Garmin Forerunner 745, GPS Running Watch
    Garmin forerunner 745, gps running watch
    $272.31 $250.38

    The Garmin Forerunner 745, previously $400, is now only $250 at Amazon.

  2. Polar Vantage V2 Premium Multisport Smartwatch
    Polar vantage v2 premium multisport smartwatch
    $475

    The Polar Vantage V2, usually $599, can now be yours for just $475 at Target. It's an excellent choice for hardcore runners, offering a variety of rest and recovery features to help you avoid overtraining.

  3. Garmin Venu 2, GPS Smartwatch
    Garmin venu 2, gps smartwatch
    $399.99 $261.55

    The Garmin Venu 2, once $400, is now available for a cool $262 on Amazon. This watch is a competent runner with a beautiful AMOLED screen, accurate GPS, and various fitness tracking features.

  4. Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS Running Smartwatch
    Garmin forerunner 245 music, gps running smartwatch
    $209.90

    The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, a running and fitness-focused watch, is now $210, down from $350. It allows you to listen to music while running without having to lug around a smartphone. Plus, it's packed with training metrics and boasts solid battery life.

  5. Fitbit Sense 2 Fitness Smartwatch
    Fitbit sense 2 fitness smartwatch
    $299.95 $198.04

    The Fitbit Sense 2, once priced at $300, is now a steal at $198 on Amazon. It's one of my personal favorites for keeping tabs on wellness and fitness goals, and it plays nice with Google apps like Maps and Wallet.

  6. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm
    Apple watch series 8 gps 41mm
    $325 $400

    And finally, the Apple Watch Series 8, previously $400, is now just $325 at Target. That's a $75 discount, which is really good for Apple products.

So, there you have it. Seven killer deals that are begging to be added to your shopping cart. But remember, these are early Black Friday deals.

READ MORE: Amazon’s early Black Friday sale offers a 50% discount on JBL earbuds

They’re here one minute, gone the next. So, lace up those running shoes and get ready to sprint towards these bargains. Happy shopping!

