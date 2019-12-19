Epic Games is celebrating the holidays with 12 days of free games, discounts, and coupons

I say this a lot and nothing is changing going into 2020 – free games are the best games and there is nothing you can do to change my mind. That being said, I’m absolutely giddy about Epic Games’ holiday event which sees 12 days of free games, discounts on popular games like Borderlands 3 and The Outer Worlds, and even a coupon to sweeten the pot.

Announced today, the 12 games are actually mysteries until they are released, but the first one is available now and it is Into the Breach, a fun strategy game that offers turn-based goodness and unique puzzles. It should be noted that each game will only be available for 24 hours, so make sure you snag those as they become available.

Epic Games is offering a bunch of free games, discounts, and coupons

In addition to the 12 days of free games, Epic is also offering up some big discounts on some big games.

Borderlands 3 is 35% off, Red Dead Redemption 2 is 20% off, and The Outer Worlds is 25% off. Metro Exodus, a game Joe loved, is currently 50% off and The Division 2 is a whopping 75% off. Make sure to check out the full list here.

Not only are a bunch of great games on sale, but you also get a $10 coupon for your first purchase of the sale. THEN (yes, there’s more) if the game you buy is eligible (basically, $14.99 or above, not DLC or a season pass) you get another coupon to use. That’s pretty cool.

Even Joe (who seems to really really hate the Epic Games Store) is getting into the spirit and snagging a couple of games. If Joe will lower his defenses for this, you know it must be good.

