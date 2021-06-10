Epic Games is giving away Control for free, no strings attached

Epic Games is known for giving out free games every month, but typically they are a bit older or smaller titles. Well, right now, you can get a blockbuster title for absolutely free if you are on PC.

The hit action-adventure game Control is now available for free on the Epic Games Store. But don’t wait around too long, as it is only available until June 17. After that, you’ll be paying at least $30 for the game.

Control has been praised by many outlets for its outstanding story, gameplay, and graphics so if you haven’t had the chance to experience it yet, you now have literally zero excuse. Well, unless you don’t have a gaming PC, then you get a pass… I guess.

For those that use the Epic Games Store, you can now also get Genshin Impact on there, which is pretty cool. And if you are a Discord user, you can get three months of Nitro for free. That deal is available until June 24 and only applicable to new Nitro users.

Anyways, yeah, Control is free on Epic Games Store for PC users. Go snag it now. If you are on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, the Ultimate Edition is currently available on Amazon for $39.99.

