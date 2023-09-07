After news about discontinuation of Apple’s official leather case, it was speculated Apple was working on something premium enough to replace the popular leather-made iPhone 15 cases.

Apparently, Apple’s new premium cases will be called “FineWoven,” and we finally have our first look at it.

A leaked video by Sonny Dickinson on X video shows the colors and finishes.

However, we found something interesting after taking a closer look at the video. Just above the Volume keys, you can see that the mute switch is missing, replaced with a different button.

It is likely the so-called Action Button that the iPhone 15 Pro is set to adopt from the Apple Watch Ultra.

New iPhone 15 case with a soft suede-like finish

While the leaked video is very detailed, it is focused on the design of the new iPhone 15 cases, not what they are made of.

That said, the new cases look a lot like leather cases. However, we are unsure if the new cases will achieve that same patina that came with the premium Apple cases made of genuine leather.

The video showcases the colors of the cases, too, which include purple, black, and grayish-green.

The finishes of the cases are also very different. It looks like a soft suede-like finish on the back, while the sides get a smoother finish.

Sonny Dickinson is a leaker with an excellent track record, and we see no reason to doubt his claims. We still can’t be sure until the Apple event on September 12th.

