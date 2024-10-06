Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Quick Answer: Simple actions like minimizing tabs and extensions, clearing the cache, or updating your browser can significantly boost speed and functionality.

Ever found yourself staring at the screen, wondering why Chrome is so slow? You’re definitely not alone. It’s a common gripe among users, but don’t worry—there’s hope!

In this article, we’ll explore the reasons why your browser might be lagging and share some practical tips for getting it back up to speed.

Top reasons why Chrome is slow

Too many open tabs and extensions

Chrome is known for being resource-hungry, especially when you have numerous tabs open or a long list of extensions running.

Each tab and extension consumes memory, which can cause Chrome to run slow, particularly if your computer is lacking in the RAM department.

High cache and cookies usage

As you use Chrome, it gathers a hefty load of data like cache, cookies, and browsing history. Initially, this helps sites load faster, but an overload of stored data can eventually slow down the browser and hinder its performance.

Outdated Chrome version

Running an outdated version of Chrome can lead to performance issues. New updates often include performance optimizations, bug fixes, and security improvements that can resolve slowness.

Hardware acceleration issues

Chrome uses hardware acceleration to enhance performance by utilizing your computer’s GPU for certain tasks. However, on some systems, this feature can cause more harm than good, leading to slowdowns.

Malware or unwanted programs

Unwanted programs or malicious software can disrupt Chrome’s performance. Malware, particularly those aimed at tracking your browsing habits or displaying ads, can notably slow down Chrome. And if you have those, you have worse problems than just slow Chrome.

How to speed up Chrome

One of the quickest ways to improve Chrome’s speed is to close unused tabs and disable unnecessary extensions. To manage extensions, follow these steps: Close Unnecessary Tabs and Disable Extensions Click on the three dots in the top right corner of Chrome.. Select More Tools> Extensions. Toggle off or remove extensions you no longer need.

Option 2: Clear Cache and Cookies

To clear cache and cookies:

Go to Settings > Privacy and security .

> . Click Delete browsing data .

. Choose the time range and select Cached images and files and Cookies and other site data .

and . Click Delete data.

Option 3: Update Chrome to the Latest Version

To check for updates:

Click the three dots in the top right corner.

Go to Help > About Google Chrome .

> . Chrome will automatically check for and install updates. Restart the browser after updating.

Option 4. Disable Hardware Acceleration

To turn off hardware acceleration:

Go to Settings > Advanced > System .

> > . Toggle off Use hardware acceleration when available .

. Restart Chrome so the changes take effect.

Option 5. Scan for Malware

Use Chrome’s built-in clean-up tool to check for harmful software:

Go to Settings > Privacy and Security > Security > Advanced > Reset and clean up .

> > > . Select Clean up computer and click Find.

NOTE If you do not see “Reset and clean up” or “Clean up computer,” it might be due to changes in the user interface in different versions of Chrome. The cleaning feature can sometimes be located under other headings or may require navigating through various settings depending on update

Putting it all together

Experiencing a sluggish Chrome doesn’t mean you need to jump ship to another browser.

By pinpointing the issues and implementing the solutions mentioned earlier, you can greatly enhance Chrome’s performance.

