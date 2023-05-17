Never be left in the dark with the FlashSpeed Pro 3000, now $1,000 off

Lights out? No problem! VTOMAN has got you covered with their FlashSpeed PRO 3000 Portable Home & Outdoor Power Station.

This beast of a power station is the superhero of power stations, swooping in to save the day (and your devices) when you need it most. And guess what? You have three options to choose from:

Option 1: Get 60% off the FlashSpeed Pro 3000 + Rechargeable Flashlight combo, now just $1,199 (originally $2,998).

Option 2: Score 53% off the FlashSpeed Pro 3000 + SP220W bundle, yours for only $1,399 (originally $2,999).

Option 3: Snag 52% off the FlashSpeed Pro 3000 + Extra Battery + Rechargeable Flashlight package, a steal at $2,399 (originally $4,999).

The FlashSpeed PRO 3000 is like having a mini power plant in your pocket.

With its 2200W bidirectional inverter and 55Ah safe iron lithium battery core, this portable powerhouse is perfect for both entry-level home energy storage and outdoor adventures.

But wait, there’s more! The FlashSpeed PRO 3000 can expand its capacity up to a whopping 5632Wh by connecting an extra backup battery. Talk about supercharged!

Need a quick recharge? No worries! The FlashSpeed PRO 3000 can fully juice up in just 90 minutes with its 1800W ultra-fast AC charging. Or, if you’re feeling eco-friendly, harness the power of the sun with its 600W solar panel input.

Whether you’re battling a power outage or exploring the great outdoors, the FlashSpeed PRO 3000 has your back. Its LiFePO4 battery and LIFEBMS protection system ensure a safe and reliable power supply for all your devices.

And let’s not forget the cherry on top: the “Rambo Sidekick” emergency flashlight. This versatile, industrial-grade tool is ready to light up your life and even jump-start your car battery.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab one of these electrifying deals before they’re gone! With the FlashSpeed PRO 3000 by your side, you’ll never be left in the dark again.

