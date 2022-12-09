Score the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $400 with this limited-time offer

The Discover Samsung sales event is well underway, bringing a significant discount to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Right now, you can get one for as low as $350. It typically sells for $1,059. On top of that, they’ll throw a free memory upgrade at no cost.

So what’s the catch? With most of these deals, Samsung wants your trade-in. So they’re offering up to $600 in trade-in credit plus an extra $50 in instant savings.

Don’t have a device to trade in? No sweat.

While the $600 trade-in credit is off the table, Samsung will still throw a $100 discount your way.

All in all, this is an excellent offer for anyone in the market for the Flip 4. However, the phone runs pretty expensive, so getting one at a discount is worth pursuing.

Need to learn more about Galaxy Z Flip 4? We summarize everything you should know here: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a better camera and battery.

And if you’re interested in learning what the critics have to say about it, we rounded up all the best reviews here: Is the Samsung Z Flip 4 worth buying? Here’s what reviews say

