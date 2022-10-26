Score the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $310, limited time offer

Samsung Week, the company’s annual October sales event, brings a significant discount to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Right now, you can get one for as low as $310. It typically sells for $1,000.

So what’s the catch? With more of these deals, Samsung wants your trade-in. So they’re offering up to $600 in trade-in credit plus an extra $150 in instant savings.

Verified Staff Pick Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Get a Z Flip 4 for as low as $310. Save $150 in addition to a $600 enhanced trade-in on select Galaxy Z Flip 4 devices Rating $310 at Samsung On-Going Offer

Don’t have a device to trade in? No sweat.

While the $600 trade-in credit is off the table, Samsung will still throw a $50 discount your way. Thankfully, you still get the $150 discount on top of the $50 off.

All in all, this is an excellent offer for anyone in the market for the Flip 4. However, the phone runs pretty expensive, so getting one at a discount is worth pursuing.

Need to learn more about Galaxy Z Flip 4? We break down everything you should know here: Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a better camera and battery.

And if you’re interested in learning what the critics have to say about it, we rounded up all the best reviews here: Is the Samsung Z Flip 4 worth buying? Here’s what reviews say

Deals Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 For a limited time, you can get a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $310. Save $150 in addition to a $600 enhanced trade-in on select Galaxy Z Flip 4 devices. Limited time offer, don’t miss out. Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.