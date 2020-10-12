GameStop’s shares surge after announcing partnership with Microsoft

In a recent press release, GameStop announced a multi-year partnership with Microsoft. The new partnership will make Microsoft’s cloud solutions an integral part of GameStop’s business. Furthermore, this partnership will make Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams the backbone for all of GameStop’s in-store and back-end solutions.

The expectations are that this partnership will turn around things for the better of the struggling GameStop enterprise.

As a result of the partnership, the 30,000 store associates will now have access to real-time information on product availability, promotions, pricing, subscriptions, insights about customer behavior, customer preferences, and so on. It is an extensive list of omnichannel insights that should boost GameStop’s business performance and sales.

GameStop in-store operators will also have access to Microsoft Surface devices to improve the in-store customer experience.

As part of the deal, GameStop will start offering Xbox All Access. Considering that the new Sony PlayStation and Xbox are coming out in the following month, GameStop expects that their release will drive extra traffic both toward their brick & mortar stores, as well as their e-commerce web site.

As a direct consequence of this news, GameStop’s stocks soared for almost 27%. The single biggest investor in GameStop, Ryan Cohen, even raised his stake to nearly 10%. He was quite vocal in the past to make GameStop more focused on e-commerce and less reliant on its physical stores.

From Microsoft’s perspective, this deal is another win for its growing cloud business. Plus, it is in line with the strategic partnerships they’ve been making with big companies such as GE, Adobe, and Pepsi.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: