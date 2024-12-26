Gemini 1.5 with Deep Research is now available in more regions

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google has expanded the availability of its advanced Gemini AI models, introducing them to more regions like Vietnam and Thailand.

Initially launched in the US, the Gemini lineup includes various versions tailored for specific user needs, such as Gemini 1.5 with Deep Research and two experimental 2.0 variants.

These models are designed to improve AI capabilities for complex tasks, everyday assistance, and in-depth research.

Gemini 1.5 with Deep Research lands in Vietnam and Thailand

Google detailed the rollout of Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental, Gemini 2.0 Experimental Advanced, and Gemini 1.5 with Deep Research in a blog post for its official Vietnam and Thailand sites.

Gemini 1.5 is remarkable for its Deep Research feature, a powerful tool for generating tailored reports based on user-defined research queries.

With Gemini 1.5’s Deep Research feature, users can input a topic, and the AI composes a research plan that can be adjusted before execution.

It then scans dozens to hundreds of sources to produce a comprehensive report, which can be exported directly to Google Docs.

The best part is that this process only takes a few minutes. Currently, this feature is exclusive to the Gemini web app and requires a Gemini Advanced subscription.

Mobile users can still access it via the web interface, as native apps for iOS and Android do not yet support Deep Research.

The Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental and 2.0 Experimental Advanced models are built on the foundational capabilities of Gemini 1.5 Pro and 1.5 Flash.

The Gemini Flash Experimental model focuses on speed and efficiency, making it ideal for quick, everyday tasks.

In contrast, the Gemini Experimental Advanced model is optimized for handling complex queries and providing more detailed results.

With the rollout in Vietnam and Thailand, Google is broadening access to Gemini’s advanced features, including Deep Research, to a wider audience.

