Gemini 2.0 Flash with improved performance arrives on Android

Google recently unveiled Gemini 2.0, advancing its AI mode with more capabilities. Initially introduced to the web version of Gemini, the update has now extended to the Gemini mobile app.

It offers significant improvements, including a convenient model switcher drop-down menu.

Beta users on Android can now choose from different Gemini models, allowing them to test the latest Gemini 2.0 Flash variant.

This feature is now prominently displayed on the home screen of the Android app.

Previously, Gemini app users could only toggle between Gemini and Gemini Advanced, with detailed model controls limited to the web interface.

Gemini 2.0 Flash launches on Android

The latest update introduces the ability to switch between three models: Gemini 1.5 Pro, Gemini 1.5 Flash, and the experimental Gemini 2.0 Flash.

Impressively, the Gemini 2.0 Flash model is accessible across all user tiers, including free accounts.

However, free users cannot access Gemini 1.5 Pro, although this may not be a major limitation since Google says that Gemini 2.0 Flash outperforms 1.5 Pro in key metrics.

The Gemini 2.0 Flash model, although still experimental, offers advanced performance, positioning Gemini as a competitive AI platform against other models like ChatGPT.

To access these new features, users must install Google App version 15.50.39 via sideloading, as the update is not yet available in the stable app build (version 15.39.32).

Post-sideloading, users may need to manually force-stop both the Google app and Gemini app to activate the model switcher.

To force-stop these apps, go to Settings and select Apps. Tap See all apps and select the Google app. Hit the Force stop button. Repeat the process with the Gemini app as well.

For those preferring stability, waiting for the official rollout is a viable option. Since the model is already available for beta users, it shouldn’t be long before Google rolls it out to all users.

