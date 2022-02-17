Get a highly-rated smartphone gimbal for cheap in this limited-time Amazon sale

If you’re looking to step up your smartphone photography game, then you should really consider adding a smartphone gimbal to your arsenal. And if you’re looking to save a few bucks on one, Hohem is running a huge sale on a wide variety of its lineup.

We recently covered one of the company’s recent launches, the iSteady Q smart selfie stick, and we’re huge fans of what the company has in its suite of products.

If you’re a vlogger, photographer, or any sort of social media influencer – you seriously need to check out what Hohem has up for grabs in this deal. Alright, let’s get to it:

Built-in AI vision sensor

Adjustable brightness level

LED indicator

Featurs iStaeady’s 4.0 anti-shake algorithm system

Excellent battery life

3-axis stabilization & extra anti-shake

Foldable design & fits in your pocket

Convenient remote & face tracking

Creative & rich app features

Comptatible with most smartphones

If you’re looking to take advantage of any of these deals, just note, the clock is ticking on these discounts.

For example, the iSteady X2 promo code expires on February 20 while the iSteady V2 sale price expires on February 18. With this in mind, jump on these sale prices sooner than later.

Mobile gimbals are an essential accessory for anyone who regularly films videos or takes pictures with their smartphone. And if you don’t have one yet – you don’t have to worry about spending an arm and a leg if you’re taking advantage of this offering from Hohem.

