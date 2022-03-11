Giveaway: Levoit VortexIQ 40 cordless stick vacuum

Alright, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next few weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select one lucky winner to receive this Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum. This vacuum is valued at $259.99.

Yup, that’s right, you can win this recently launched cordless stick vacuum just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

What makes cordless stick vacuums so great? For starters, they’re lighter and take up less space. They often come with lots of attachments for cleaning hard floors, carpets, and upholstery, making them especially useful for tidying up after kids and pets. And there’s no frustrating power cord to drag around.

So, what does the Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum have to offer? First off, the device features a DPC Technology (Dynamic Power Control Technology), which means the vacuum can detect debris and automatically adjust suction power levels for you.

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to features. Here are some more key takeaways this Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum has to offer:

Killer battery life: Vacuum for up to 40 minutes before having to recharge with the 7-cell battery.

Vacuum for up to 40 minutes before having to recharge with the 7-cell battery. 4-Stage HEPA Filtration: Trapping at least 99.9% of particles 0.3 microns in size, including pollen, dust, and pet dander, the system captures what you can’t see.

Trapping at least 99.9% of particles 0.3 microns in size, including pollen, dust, and pet dander, the system captures what you can’t see. Charging Dock: This vacuum is fully charged in 4–5 hours.

This vacuum is fully charged in 4–5 hours. Replaceable Battery: Easily remove and replace the vacuum battery. You can even buy an additional one to have as a backup.

Easily remove and replace the vacuum battery. You can even buy an additional one to have as a backup. Anti-Entanglement Design: The large-diameter roller brush helps prevent hair from tangling.

The large-diameter roller brush helps prevent hair from tangling. Multi-Functional Design: Swap out vacuum head accessories to clean and reach every last spot.

Swap out vacuum head accessories to clean and reach every last spot. LED Headlights: Light your path as you vacuum in dim lighting or under furniture.

Not bad for a cordless stick vacuum you could potently get for free, right? If this sounds like something you’re interested in, let’s proceed to the giveaway.

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Just keep in mind that you’ll have to enter through the widget below for your entry to count. Again, The giveaway entry form will show all the ways to enter in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading.

The giveaway will run from March 11 to April 4. One winner will be selected and announced on April 5. Entries are limited to readers based in the U.S. One winner will receive one Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum, valued at $259.99. Good luck!

