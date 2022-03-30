Giveaway: Enter for a chance to win art made from deconstructed iPhones

Alright, folks, it’s time for another KnowTechie giveaway. For the next few weeks, we’ll be running a giveaway where we’ll select four winners (yes, four!) to receive these works of art made from older iPhones and Apple products, courtesy of Grid Studio.

Yup, that’s right, you can win any of these amazing pieces of art just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy.

For those of you just discovering Grid Studio, the company repurposes older iPhones and other electronics into beautiful works of art. Each piece of the device is placed and glued on a white background, complete with measurements and labels, so you know exactly what each piece is.

So, what’s up for grabs in this giveaway? KnowTechie and Grid Studio are giving away not one, not two, but four prizes. Yes, that’s right four. Here are the prizes:

Image: Grid

The ‘Grid 4S‘ is a piece of artwork made up of the individual parts of an old 4S. Around forty pieces, the components are individually placed and glued on a white background, complete with measurements and labels. This prize is valued at $169.

Image: Grid Studio

Nintendo’s little monochromatic handheld wasn’t the first handheld gaming system, but it was certainly the first to truly capture the hearts and minds of gamers the world over. Secure your piece of history with this piece of art. This prize is valued at $299.

Image: Grid Studio

The Apple A7 is a 64-bit system on a chip (SoC) that first appeared in the iPhone 5S, which was announced on September 10, 2013, and the iPad Air and iPad Mini 2. This prize is valued at $59.99.

Grid Apple A5X

Image: Grid Studio

The Apple A5X is a 32-bit system on a chip (SoC) designed by Apple and manufactured by Samsung. Apple used it only in the third-generation iPad, which was released in 2012. This prize is valued at $59.99.

How to enter

It’s simple. For your chance to win, enter your details into the Gleam widget below. You can also gain extra entries by doing the other things on the list, like sharing this giveaway with your friends, signing up for our newsletter, and other stuff like following or liking us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Just keep in mind that you’ll have to enter through the widget below for your entry to count. Again, The giveaway entry form will show all the ways to enter in the widget below. Try this direct link to the contest if it isn’t loading.

The giveaway will run from March 30 to April 20. Four winners will be selected and announced on April 21. Entries are limited to readers based in the U.S. Four winners will be chosen at random for prizes including the Grid 4S, Grid GB, Grid A7, and Grid A5X. This giveaway has a total value of $587.98. Good luck!

