Google has a staggering 3 billion active Android devices across the globe

Google I/O is currently underway, and the company is showcasing new technology and highlighting milestones it has reached since the last I/O conference in 2019.

One interesting tidbit that was revealed during yesterday’s livestream regards the number of active Android devices that are out there. It’s a staggering 3 billion. That puts Apple’s iPhone to shame, which just broke the 1 billion mark earlier this year.

What makes this even more interesting is that this number is based on devices registered to Google Play. So, other Android-based devices that use different stores aren’t even being accounted for in that number. The Verge notes that this includes things like Amazon Fire devices and Chinese-based Androids that don’t touch Google products like the Play Store.

Google I/O is still underway, so make sure to check back as we’ll continue to cover the news and any product announcements from the company.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.