Google Messages will soon let you unsend texts

Google Messages is finally catching up with iMessage and WhatsApp by working on a “Delete for everyone” feature.

Unlike its competitors, which have long allowed users to remove messages from both sender and recipient chats, Google Messages has only offered the ability to edit sent texts.

Currently, deleting a message only removes it from the sender’s chat, leaving it visible to the recipient. However, recent findings suggest this is about to change.

Teardown expert AssembleDebug on Threads uncovered code references to a “Delete for everyone” option in the latest Google Messages beta (v20250131_02_RC00).

This feature is expected to function similarly to WhatsApp—when a message is deleted for everyone, recipients will see a placeholder message stating, “Message deleted by its author.”

However, one limitation is that this feature requires all recipients to be on the latest version of Google Messages for it to work. If a user is running an older version, they may still see the deleted message.

Additionally, while not explicitly mentioned, Google will likely impose a time limit on message deletion, similar to WhatsApp’s two-day window.

This new feature is tied to the RCS Universal Profile 2.7, which was introduced in June 2024. Universal Profile 2.7 includes several improvements beyond message deletion, such as standardized replies and reactions.

Currently, Google Messages and iMessage handle reactions inconsistently, often leading to a buggy experience when users communicate across different platforms.

By adhering to the new standard, Google aims to create a smoother, more unified messaging experience.

Another significant update is the expansion of spam reporting, which will now cover one-on-one conversations, making flagging and blocking unwanted messages easier.

Additionally, Google has been making strides toward improving RCS security.

The company recently integrated support for MLS, a new encryption standard designed to improve secure cross-platform messaging.

While there is no official timeline for the rollout of these features, Google’s active development suggests they could arrive soon.

