iMessage reactions are rolling out to Google Messages

Android users rejoice. You’ll now be able to see when someone on an iPhone reacts to one of your Google Messages via Apple’s Tapback reactions. First spotted back in November, the feature is slowly making its way to Google Messages in beta for Android users.

Previously, when an iPhone user reacted to an Android user’s text message, the reaction would display as “loved” followed by the message it was responding to. Naturally, this confused everyone, and the Android user eventually followed up the message with replies like, “what?” Here’s an example of what I’m talking about.

Now, Android users will see the Tapback reaction in the bottom-right corner of the message, similar to how it is displayed in the Messages app on iOS. To paint a better picture of what I’m describing here, here are a couple of screenshots of the beta in action, graciously sourced from the folks at 9to5Google:

Image: KnowTechie (via 9to5Google)

As 9to5Google points out, Google mapped out the reactions differently from how Apple does them. For example, if someone on an iPhone reacts with a “heart,” Google Messages will display it as a “smiling face with heart-eyes” emoji. Likewise, “Haha” gets converted to “Face with Tears of Joy.”

As we mentioned in an earlier post, this isn’t an exact translation of Apple’s reactions, but it definitely gets the point across.

Google Messages will display these reactions by default. Still, if you want to turn them off (I honestly don’t know why you’d want to), you can disable them in the Messages menu by heading to Settings > Advanced and switching off “Show iPhone reactions as emoji.”

