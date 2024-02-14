Catch this deal before it’s gone: Google Pixel 8 Pro at its all-time low price

With a vast $200 cut from its original price, the Google Pixel 8 Pro makes serious waves at just $799. This is the tech deal you didn’t know you needed.

First things first, the Pixel 8 Pro, tastefully engineered by Google, is not just a phone—it’s a mission control center.

Kitted with the all-new Google Tensor G3 chip, this device provides some cunning-edge photo processing and more brilliant assistance.

Whether you’re capturing your dog’s instant pursuit of its tail or simply asking your phone to set a pasta timer, expect a seamless experience.

The inbuilt Tensor G3 chip provides enhanced photo processing capabilities for all your photography needs.

Great battery life thanks to the Adaptive Battery feature.

Flexibility rings high with this unlocked Android 5G phone. Whether you’re on Team Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or moonlight with Google Fi, the Pixel 8 Pro doesn’t discriminate—keeping you connected on your most trusted networks.

Entering the visual department, this device is proud of its 6.7-inch Super Actua display. Every GIF, food photo, puppy video, and meme will appear razor-sharp.

Its intuitive refresh rate adjusts between 1 and 120Hz, which means that whether you’re scrolling them memes or reading ebooks, your experience is buttery smooth.

Like a Swiss army knife, the Pixel 8 Pro has four pro-level cameras for that perfect capture. And, the cherry on top — a magic eraser to eliminate those bothersome background noises in your videos.

Have you ever been on that nerve-wracking 1% battery level? Kiss those worries goodbye with Pixel’s Adaptive Battery that vows to last over 24 hours. Plus, its speedy charging feature means you never wait for juice.

Your Pixel 8 Pro cares for your safety, too. It can detect a severe car crash and has a plan to call for help if you can’t. To top it all, this phone features layers of resilient security, ensuring your data stays in trusted hands.

This deal is ripe for the taking. And making the switch? You’ll transition to your new Pixel and bring your contacts, photos, and apps in less than 30 minutes. That’s faster than your last home workout—no need to break a sweat here.

