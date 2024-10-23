Google Pixel 9a could get some massive camera upgrades

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google is rumored to launch its next Pixel A series handset, the Google Pixel 9a, slightly earlier than usual, but that is still months away. However, leaks have already started pouring in about Google’s next budget Android handset.

We already had an early look at the Pixel 9a renders, which looked surprisingly different from the previous Pixel A handsets but also in line with the flagship Pixel 9 series phone, which also went through a radical design change.

The latest leak from Android Headlines suggests that the Google Pixel 9a’s camera improvements will extend beyond the redesigned camera island.

Google Pixel 9a to get a better primary shooter for better low-light performance

Image: Android Headlines

Android Headlines reports that the company may equip the Pixel 9a with the 48MP primary camera of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google actually upgraded the primary sensor for its Pixel A series phones with the Google Pixel 7a, which has an impressive 64MP primary shooter, and it remained unchanged with the Pixel 8a.

In hindsight, this may seem like a downgrade, but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s 48MP sensor is actually slightly better than the 64MP sensor on the Pixel 8a.

Apparently, the 48MP sensor has a larger f/1.7 aperture and can capture more light than the 64MP sensor with an f/1.9 sensor.

Image: Android Headlines

If this leak is accurate, the Pixel 9a could offer better low-light performance than its predecessors. Unfortunately, the ultrawide and selfie cameras may not get any upgrades.

In addition, the Google Pixel 9a will reportedly support Google’s new “Add Me” feature that debuted earlier in the year with the flagship Pixel 9 series.

It is an AI-based feature that helps you take group photos without needing a designated photographer.

That’s all. There are no more details on the Google Pixel 9a, but we expect more information to surface in the coming months leading up to lunch, likely in May. However, rumors suggest Google may be eyeing for an early lunch.

