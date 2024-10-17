Google Pixel’s Android 15 update is missing a major charging feature

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google rolled out the Android 15 update for the Pixel devices earlier this week. The updates also bring this month’s Pixel feature drop, adding new features to the Pixel phones. Among the new feature list, many Pixel owners expected a battery charging feature, which was first spotted in the beta release.

This feature gives users control over limiting battery charging to 80 percent, but it didn’t come with the Android 15 update. Now, a report surfaced online suggesting that it was never meant to come with the first batch of Android 15 updates.

Android 15 doesn’t include the battery charging limit feature

This feature was first spotted in the Android 15 beta release, which allows users to stop charging their phones once they reach 80 percent capacity. However, after installing the update, many Pixel owners wonder why the feature isn’t unavailable.

A Redditor, JMPesce, posted on the Google Pixel subreddit that the feature appeared in the Android QPR1 beta release rather than the normal Android 15 beta patch.

As explained by the folks at Android Authority, QPR updates are usually small upgrades that roll out after the first stable Android is released.

For instance, Google launched Android 14’s first stable patch in October 2023, and in December 2023, Android 14 QPR 1 was released. Later, in March 2024, Google released Android 14 QPR2.

Going by this release cycle, we expect the Android 15 QPR1 to roll out with the battery charge limit feature in December. So, we’ll have to wait a few months at the very least.

This feature can be useful if you’re concerned about your phone’s battery health. Smartphone batteries are made with a set number of charging cycles before reaching 80 percent of their initial capacity over the years.

Charging to 80 percent, on the other hand, minimizes the number of charging cycles your phone battery experiences, resulting in a slower degradation rate.

