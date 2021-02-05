Google will delete your Play Music library this month unless you transfer over to YouTube Music

Google Play Music is dead, and it’s now being replaced by YouTube Music. The company is sending out one last final email to users, letting them know that the company will be deleting Play Music and any data related to it from its servers later this month.

On February 24, 2021, we will delete all of your Google Play Music data. This includes your music library with any uploads, purchases and anything you’ve added from Google Play Music. After this date, there will be no way to recover it.

The good news is that they’re letting folks transfer their music, playlists, stations, and any other Play Music data over to YouTube Music. They even built a tool that lets you download it for offline use or by simply porting it over to YouTube Music.

If you need it, we wrote up a really handy guide on how to transfer your Google Play Music account to YouTube Music. Whether you’re doing it from a web browser or your mobile device, we’ll walk you through every step of the way.

So there you have it. You have until February 24 to get all your Google Play Music data over to YouTube music or run the risk of losing it all. We suggest porting it over, it won’t take you more than 20 minutes.

