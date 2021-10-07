Got an extra $400K laying around? You could always spend it on a gold PS5

If you’ve been trying to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, you’ve probably noticed the scarce supply and astronomical numbers that some scalpers are asking for online. Instead of getting ripped off by paying double to a reseller, why not get your money’s worth and snag this gold PS5 for $352,770?

Yep, you read that correctly. Caviar, the global luxury designer brand known for its flashy phone cases and accessories, has announced a ridiculous gold PlayStation 5 that’ll set you back the price of a nice house in many places.

While this is definitely a ridiculous product and potential customers are people that have more money than they know what to do with, the console actually looks pretty sick.

The sides are made completely of 18k yellow gold with a beautiful but insane pattern that screams, “I’m rich.” It has a custom ebony base with Caviar’s brand badge front and center.

Image: Caviar

Caviar didn’t forget about the controller either. The joysticks are both gold-plated and the controller is wrapped with genuine patterned leather that sounds just great after a long, sweaty gaming session.

The gold PlayStation 5 is a very limited offering from Caviar with only five consoles being made in total. So if you’ve got yacht-like money that you’d rather spend on a PS5, then you’ll want to jump on this as soon as possible. If the $350k price tag is too much for you, Caviar also has a gold-plated option that’ll only set you back $12,750.

