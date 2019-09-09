Great tips for finding the best possible website hosting provider

There are loads of websites created on the internet every day. And if there is one thing that you need if you are planning to get one yourself, it has to be hosting.

Finding a reliable hosting provider might seem like a trivial matter, but once you start looking for it, things become quite complicated.

It is all well and good if you can stumble upon such great comparison articles like the ones on MangoMatter website. They certainly put a lot of effort into writing their best website hosting comparison for Australia and surrounding territories. But not everyone lives there.

The natural thing to do would be getting as many tips as you can before making the ultimate decision. This article covers the most important aspects and if you follow it, you are bound to end up with a great hosting provider.

Your Needs

The first thing that you need to consider is your needs. In other words, what kind of a website you will be running. Is it a simple blog that would do perfectly fine on WordPress? Is it an e-commerce venture? Or is it a static HTML site?

Before you start the research and shopping spree, ask yourself the following questions:

Is it possible that you will need more than one site? Some providers are willing to offer you a great deal even if you are planning to run multiple websites

How much traffic do you expect to get? Be realistic and keep in mind that these numbers are likely to grow in the long run. In that case, you will need a host that you can upgrade when the time for that comes.

Do you need more features? Find out whether extra tools will be available.

How much can you spend each month? Price matters too, especially if you are tight on money.

Speed and Uptime

One of the most important aspects of a reliable hosting provider is the speed and reliability, also known as uptime. Everybody wants to have a website that loads fast and is running 24/7. Just a few minutes every of downtime could lead you to a potential loss of customers. These days, people do not have the patience and they will look elsewhere if your site is not accessible.

Even though ensuring 100 percent is impossible, do not look for anyone who is below 99 percent. The right choice should be anywhere around 99.5 to 99.9 percent.

Uptime is not the only thing. Loading speed also determines how good your page is. At first, you should not have a lot of problems regarding this, but once you start to add more content and receive more traffic, you can be certain that it will take more resources to load the site.

Upgrade Options

Most beginners should probably start off with shared hosting since it is cheap and you will not have that much traffic in the early stage. On the other hand, once everything starts to pick up, you will need to take things to the next level.

Look at what your upgrade options are like and decide whether this could be a deal-breaker when you are making the final decision.

Customer Support

It is possible to solve certain problems with your experience and some help from Google, but an issue may arise when you are not good enough to take care of everything on your own. Customer support is crucial and you should stay away from those who can not ensure 24/7 availability.

Security

One of the most overlooked aspects is security. It is not that big of a deal if you are on WordPress or other platforms that offer you security plugins and so on. But if you do not have that luxury, you really need to find out whether you will be on the safe side of things.

Compare Prices

While you should be perfectly fine with a budget of around 100 dollars per year, you should still look for the best possible deal. Plenty of companies will be willing to throw in a domain in a package deal, and you can sometimes expect to get a discount as a first-time buyer. It is easy to get surprised by seeing how far they are willing to go in making sure that you pick them over the competition.

Look at Reviews

A final piece of advice is to look through reviews. Keep in mind, though, that some of them might be fake as there are plenty of those who pay money just to get that extra little bit of positive feedback. Avoid them and stick to what seems genuine and unbias.

In a word, choosing a website hosting provider can be a bit of a pain, but it is not something to overthink. You should be perfectly fine as long as you are willing to put effort into researching the best option and following tips mentioned above.

