Grid Studio is offering 20% off its recycled iPhone art for Earth Day

Grid Studio is celebrating Earth Day by offering a site-wide 20% discount on all its products from today to April 22. And to make things sweeter, the company has pledged to donate 10% of all sales to Earth Day.

For those of you who don’t know, Grid Studio buys older iPhones and other tech products and transforms them into modern works of art. Rather than recycling or tossing them in the trash, Grid repurposes them into art.

Whether you’re hanging something in your home or office, Grid offers something for everyone. There’s art made out of deconstructed iPhones, Pixel, and Galaxy devices, and there’s even one made out of a torn-down Game Boy. Regardless of what you’re looking for, Grid probably has it.

To get an idea of what they’re offering, be sure to check out their website here or by clicking the button below. Again, you get a 20% discount with 10% of the sale being donated to Earth Day. The promotion ends on April 22, so don’t miss out.

