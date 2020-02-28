Hands-on: Biped is a ridiculously fun co-op game that’s perfect for the couch

PAX East has been a whirlwind of games, accessories, and more, but something that seems to be a theme (for our coverage at least) is bright, colorful co-op games. Now, we’re looking at another title that fits the theme – Biped.

From NEXT Studios, Biped is an adorable puzzle game that can be played solo, but it really shines when playing with a friend. In Biped, your goal is to light beacons in an attempt to save the world (or something of that manner). In order to do this, however, you’ll have to walk, climb, swing, and (probably) die a lot in order to figure out each puzzle.

The brilliance of Biped comes in how players control their little robots. Each joystick on your controller moves one leg and, as you can imagine, hilarity ensues. Puzzles range from simply timing your steps correctly to pulling levers and solving pattern puzzles. From footage I’ve seen of the game, that is just the start, with plenty of more obstacles to challenge players.

In single-player, the puzzles are much more manageable, but playing with a friend, locally, is definitely the way Biped is meant to be enjoyed. Seriously, there are lots of laughs to be had and it’s one of those games that remind you why local co-op is the way to play games of this style.

Biped is scheduled to release in Q1 of 2020 for Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.

What do you think? Is Biped something you’d be interested in playing? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

