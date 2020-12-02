Have any of these Edge extensions? Delete them – they were injecting ads in search results

Microsoft recently purged 18 Edge browser extensions from the Edge Add-ons portal after they were exposed for injecting ads into users’ web search results. So anytime a user clicked on a specific search result, the user was redirected to an advertisement. Terrific.

But before we go any further, let’s get to the list of extensions so you can swiftly delete them from your browser. Here is the full list of the 18 Edge extensions that were recently caught injecting ads into web pages:

NordVPN

Adguard VPN

TunnelBear VPN

Ublock Adblock Plus

Greasemonkey

Wayback Machine

The Great Suspender

Floating Player – Picture-in-Picture Mode

Go Back With Backspace

friGate CDN – smooth access to websites

Full Page Screenshot

One Click URL Shortener

Guru Cleaner – cache and history cleaner

Grammar and Spelling Checker

Enable Right Click

FNAF

Night Shift Redux

Old Layout for Facebook

So how did this come to light? Reddit, naturally. Here’s how one user explains his experience:



Thankfully, Microsoft has removed all of these extensions from its Edge Add-ons portal. According to ZDNet, “The 18 extensions can be grouped into two categories. The first one is for extensions that tried to pass as the official versions of various apps, even if those apps didn’t have official versions for Edge.”

This first category of extensions includes NordVPN, Adguard VPN, TunnelBear VPN, Ublock Adblock Plus, Greasemonkey, and Wayback Machine. The second category is extensions that were ripped from real Chrome extensions then ported with malicious code to Edge. Yikes, not good.

“If you were using any of these extensions installed directly from the Microsoft Edge Addon store, we suggest removing them from edge://extensions,” says Microsoft.

Do you have any of these extensions installed?

