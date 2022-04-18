HBO Max is down as people rush to watch The Batman

If you were excited to watch The Batman on HBO Max, then bad news, it seems the streaming service is experiencing some serious outages right now.

While I can’t claim without a shadow of a doubt that The Batman is to blame, the movie just dropped on the platform and could have pushed a large influx of users to HBO Max.

Downdetector is currently showing right at 1,007 reports regarding the outage:

Image: KnowTechie

Downdector’s comment section is lighting up with comments too. One user reports, “The app on Chromecast is not working. Streaming from web browser still works.”

Another user says “Unable to watch the batman it keeps buffering fix this now please.”

People have also flocked to Twitter to report the HBO Max outage

It’s not just Downdetector showing the outage, Twitter users are speaking up with the quickness.

HBO Max is down……. — Willie (@OperatorWillie) April 18, 2022

Nothing is streaming for me on HBO Max right now because the app is down. — Brian 🇺🇦 (@BrianEub) April 18, 2022

Was looking to relax for a few minutes before prepping for another busy day of Tennis & was going to watch The Sopranos again. Of course, HBO Max is down due to all of fanboys flocking to 'The Batman.' Kids, there's only Batman who matters pic.twitter.com/LwHKOumQ4N — Brian Webber (@bwwebber) April 18, 2022

We’ll continue to update this as more information is made available.

