HBO Max is down as people rush to watch The Batman
Damn it, Robert Pattinson.
If you were excited to watch The Batman on HBO Max, then bad news, it seems the streaming service is experiencing some serious outages right now.
While I can’t claim without a shadow of a doubt that The Batman is to blame, the movie just dropped on the platform and could have pushed a large influx of users to HBO Max.
Downdetector is currently showing right at 1,007 reports regarding the outage:
Downdector’s comment section is lighting up with comments too. One user reports, “The app on Chromecast is not working. Streaming from web browser still works.”
Another user says “Unable to watch the batman it keeps buffering fix this now please.”
People have also flocked to Twitter to report the HBO Max outage
It’s not just Downdetector showing the outage, Twitter users are speaking up with the quickness.
We’ll continue to update this as more information is made available.
