Here are all the color options for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series

We’ve had leaked renders and images of Galaxy S25 dummy devices indicating only minor design changes. Now, a fresh leak has revealed the color options for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus could come in colorful options such as Moon Night Blue, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature more subdued colors, such as Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver.

Let’s check out all the color options of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series color options detailed in a new leak

Samsung is gearing up to debut its Galaxy S25 series in the new year, and according to the latest reports, the company is developing a new color palette for its flagship devices.

Display analyst Ross Young shared on Twitter/X the details of the rumored color options for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

According to Young, the vanilla Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus models would most likely have the same color palette, which includes Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green.

The Plus model may even receive an additional Midnight Black color, which you may not get with the vanilla Galaxy S25.

Finally, S25 colors.

S25:

Moon Night Blue

Silver Shadow

Sparking Blue

Sparkling Green

S25+

Midnight Black

Moon Night Blue

Silver Shadow

Sparking Blue

Sparkling Green

S25U

Titanium Black

Titanium Blue

Titanium Gray

Titanium Silver — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 24, 2024

Young’s post also confirms a recent report about the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s color possibilities.

Apparently, the Ultra model will be available in Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver, the same as what we got with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, continuing the traditional color scheme.

But at least we are getting new, exciting color options with the next Samsung Galaxy S series phones.

Besides the new color upgrades, we only know that all Samsung Galaxy S25 series models will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC at the helm, thanks to the leaked Samsung Galaxy S series chipset roadmap.

Apart from this not much is know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series but we expect to learn more about it in the coming weeks.

Are you excited for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series? Would you buy one only for these new colors? Let us know your thoughts below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

