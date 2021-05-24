Here are the best games launching in June 2021

You can always tell when the post-winter gaming drought is over. Backlogs have slightly decreased, we start getting a bigger range of titles, and there always seems to be something ready to grab your attention before the Christmas blockbusters come out.

This June also has the honor of being one of the first months where things are relatively back to normal after over a year of life being on hold, so we’re getting a lot more than we normally do as we head into summer.

Here are all the best games set to launch in June 2021.

Family fun

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom launches on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on June 4. Based on the awesome Netflix series (which is an adaptation of a great kid’s illustrated novel and book series), it sees Jack Sullivan and his friends exploring his hometown in an effort to prevent the Queen of the Slime Monsters from summoning Rezzoch the Ancient.

Gameplay looks a lot like Diablo, including the isometric perspective, upgradeable weapons, and the ability to play with friends. It’s a great game to play with your kids, and if it’s anywhere near as good as the show, you’ll be in for a monstrously good time.

Speaking of monsters, you might remember the next entry on this list… Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol drops on Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One June 29. This pair of games is an iconic classic of the 16-bit generation, and anyone who had a SNES or Sega Genesis probably had a go of them at least once.

They were an awesome creature feature, and had 70 levels full of zombies, werewolves, giant babies, hungry sharks, and more. Two-player co-op and the gorgeous old-school graphics have been retained, but they’ve both been brought up to date with the addition of achievements and game saves.

Let’s stick with the retro charms, shall we? Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX will rock, paper, scissor its way to (deep breath) PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Series X, and Switch on June 24. Originally released in 1986, it was seen as Sega’s answer to Mario, but had so many awesome features that made it unique.

The motorbike power-up was a rip-roaring ride, Janken matches at the end of each level never failed to be fun, and Alex had a massive fist (yeah, I don’t know either). You can swap between old-school and revamped graphics at will, and if the earworm theme tune hasn’t been kept then I’ll be rioting.

Switch specials

Take out some insurance on your Nintendo Switch before June 10, because that’s when Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will be launching for the hybrid console, as well as PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Bringing together Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, these were some of the hardest games released across the OG Xbox and Xbox 360 generations.

Imagine Devil May Cry and Dark Souls had a baby, then forced it to take excessive amounts of steroids and you’re somewhere close to what you’ll need to prepare for. Those who dedicate their time to learning the nuances of each enemy and Ryu Hayabusa’s controls will enjoy a sublime, action-packed experience.

When Ninja Gaiden causes your rage to boil over (and it will, trust me), a chilled, sedate game might serve as the perfect way to relax. Those who own a Switch will be happy to hear that Mario Golf: Super Rush will be released this month.

While they may not be traditional golf games, the series has definitely earned its high praise and revered reputation. This looks to be just as much fun as previous games in the series, with the vivid graphics and unique personality fans have come to expect. Tee off with Mario, Waluigi, and more on June 25.

Next-gen goodness

Immerse yourself in Tamriel once again from June 8. ESO: Console Enhanced is launching on Xbox Series X and PS5, so if you’ve dropped off or simply never played before, this is a great time to jump in.

While it is an MMO, there’s no reason you can’t play through most of the storyline on your own, and if you’ve already been playing on the new consoles with backwards compatibility, you’ll get the update completely free. All the usual enhancements are coming, including 60 fps, enhanced draw distance, and much better fidelity compared to last gen’s version.

But you didn’t buy yourself a shiny new console to play a prettier version of a 7-year-old game, did you? You want something completely new to sink your teeth into. PlayStation 5 owners will be in for a massive treat in June, as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arrives on the 11th.

Insomniac is on a roll in recent years, and Rift Apart looks to carry that on. It utilizes the added power of PS5 in a way its predecessor wouldn’t have been able to handle, as portal-hopping brings an extra layer to the series’ iconic gunplay.

Keep calm

Edge of Eternity will finally get a full PC release on June 4. The promise of an old-school JRPG experience complete with ATB gameplay, branching storylines and a blend of sci-fi and fantasy elements meant the Kickstarter was a massive success back in 2015.

Each build has been well received by critics and backers alike, so it’s fantastic that we’re finally going to experience everything this exciting title has to offer.

Finally, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is coming to satiate anyone with a lust for slow, deliberate gameplay where the goal is to transform a bad guy’s skulls into a mixture of bone shards and chunky brain jam. Each game in the series has been an improvement over the last, and it’s turning into a massively respectable franchise.

It’s going to retain plenty of aspects from the predecessor, including mission-based gameplay and upgradeable skills, while still making advancements elsewhere along the way. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 launches for PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One on June 4. A PS5 version will release later in the year.

June 2021 – The verdict

Even if the rest of this month’s games were terrible, they’d still all be upheld by Ratchet & Clank. The fact we’re getting a fully next-gen game – a sequel to one of Sony’s most famous franchises no less – is a ridiculously exciting prospect. It just so happens that this month is pretty solid all-around though.

Whether you want something to play with the kids, an old-school JRPG, or a punishingly difficult action game, there really is a little something for everyone. It seems to be the start of a great few months too, as we’ve got plenty to look forward to in the near future.

