Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for August 2021

Summer is flying by and we’re quickly approaching August. That means it’s time for another set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

This month includes three free games for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. From a popular, wacky first-person shooter, to a brand new title launching for both PS4 and PS5, this month’s list of free games is a good one.

As a reminder, you are required to have an active PlayStation Plus account to get these games for free this month.

This month, PlayStation is also switching it up a little bit. All of this month’s PlayStation Plus games will be available for PS4 and PS5 users (through backward compatibility). So let’s get into the games!

Free PlayStation Plus games for August

First up in this month’s list of free PlayStation Plus games is the incredibly popular Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. This latest installment of the wacky series features exciting PvE and 6 mind-boggling PvP modes. You get to choose from a list of 20 customizable classes as you take to the battlefield in this unique shooter.

In the spirit of the Summer Olympics, PlayStation users are getting access to Tennis World Tour 2. This tennis simulator lets you take to the courts as an iconic tennis pro or create your own player and build an all-new legacy from scratch. Master your skills in singles and doubles matches in both single-player and only multiplayer modes in Tennis World Tour 2.

The final installment in this month’s set of free PlayStation Plus games is the brand new Hunter’s Arena: Legends. This is a brand new fantasy battle royale game where players will fight demons and other terrifying creatures in order to power up and survive battles against dozens of other players. Hunter’s Arena: Legends is releasing on August 3 and will be available for free on day one to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

These are this month’s free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. All of these games will be available for subscribers to download for free starting on August 3, and you’ll have until September 6 to redeem your free games. Be sure to claim these free PlayStation titles while you can. Who doesn’t love free games?

