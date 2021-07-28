Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for August 2021

It’s almost a new month, which means it’s time for a new batch of free games through Xbox Games with Gold. As it is every month, Xbox Live Gold members get a selection of free games they can download for free and keep.

Just remember, that if you want to continue to enjoy these free games, you’ll need an active Xbox Live Gold membership. If you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you also get access to these games and many, many more.

So, what is on offer this month from Microsoft? Let’s find out.

Free Games with Gold for August 2021

Whether you are looking for a platformer or hack-and-slash game, this month’s Games with Gold has a wide variety of games available for free.

Personally, Darksiders III is the standout title for me, but Yooka-Laylee could be worth your time if you are a fan of the older Banjo-Kazooie games.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

There you have it, your free Xbox Games with Gold for August 2021! Again, don’t forget you’ll need an active Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription if you want to download and play these games.

