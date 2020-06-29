Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for July 2020

As it is every month, PlayStation has announced its free games for PlayStation Plus members. Unlike Xbox, which has been lagging in recent months, Sony has again graced users with some solid titles in July. While Xbox gamers get more games each month, I’d argue that PlayStation’s quality more than makes up for it.

Just remember, if you want to check out these games, you’ll need a PlayStation Plus membership, which, among other things, allows you to play games online with others. It should also be noted that if you want to continue enjoying these free PlayStation 4 games in the future, you’ll need an active account to do so.

Anyways, let’s jump into the free PlayStation Plus games for July.

Free PlayStation Plus games for July 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you are looking for some new games to play, but can’t justify purchasing anything right now, both games should help with that. If you are a sports fan but hate buying games every single year, you’ll certainly be excited to see NBA 2K20 on the list. While it has its issues with microtransactions, if you aren’t paying for the base game, it doesn’t sting quite as bad.

The other main game that will be free to PlayStation Plus members in July is Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration. If you love Tomb Raider or just action-adventure games as a whole, this one is definitely worth some space on your hard drive.

Finally, there is a bonus game this month in the form of Erica. Released in 2019, this experience is a half game, half cinematic experience. I’m honestly not familiar with this one, but hey, free is free.

All of these games will be available from July 7 until August 3.

What do you think? Interested in playing any of the free PlayStation Plus games in July? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.