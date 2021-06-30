Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for July 2021

July is almost here, and that means it’s time for a new batch of free PlayStation games! During the month of July, three new games are coming to PlayStation gamers with PlayStation Plus subscriptions, and one game continues its run from last month.

This month’s free games include a relatively recent installment from the insanely popular Call of Duty franchise, as well as a couple of exciting other titles.

As a friendly reminder, you will be required to have an active PlayStation Plus membership to redeem these free games. Additionally, only two of these new titles will be available on the PS4, while the third will be exclusive to PS5 users.

All of this month’s new games will be available starting on July 6, and you’ll have to claim them before August 2. Check out this month’s free PlayStation Plus games below:

Free PlayStation Plus games for July 2021

Sony is starting users off with a massive hit with this month’s free PlayStation Plus games. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be available for free this month for both PS4 and PS5 users. This popular title is Call of Duty’s first dive into the popular battle royale scene. Additionally, there’s plenty of Call of Duty: Zombies content to explore in Black Ops 4.

Next up on July’s free PlayStation Plus games is WWE 2K Battleground. This game delivers wacky, arcade wrestling combat between WWE icons, like Roman Reigns and John Cena. With both local and online multiplayer, you can choose a fighter to take down your opponents in style in WWE 2K Battleground.

The last new game introduced for this month’s free games is the PS5 upgraded version of A Plague Tale: Innocence. This game follows the story of two children as they navigate a 14th-century inquisition amidst a deadly rat plague. Again, this game is exclusive to PS5 users with this month’s PlayStation Plus free games.

Also continuing its streak as a free title with PlayStation Plus is Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. This remake of the game was released on day one on PlayStation Plus, and Sony is giving users an extra month to get their hands on this one.

So those are this month’s free PlayStation Plus games. Remember, you have to have an active PlayStation Plus membership to redeem these free games.

With the exception of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, which is already available, all of these games will be available for free starting on July 6. You have until August 2 to redeem all of these titles, so be sure to get your hands on these free games while you can!

