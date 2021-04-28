Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for May 2021

It’s almost May, and that means it’s time for a whole new list of free games for PlayStation Plus members. This month, Sony is giving away a total of three games across the PS4 and PS5 platforms.

This month includes a major AAA title, as well as a couple of fan favorites. All of the games are playable on the PS5 through backwards compatibility, but there is one game on the list that will be free exclusively on the PS5.

Just as a reminder, you will need an active PlayStation Plus subscription in order to redeem these particular free games during the month of May.

Here is the full list of games that will be available for free with a PlayStation Plus membership starting on May 4.

Free PlayStation Plus games for May 2021

As you can see, there are some pretty exciting titles becoming available for PlayStation Plus members. The first title we see is Battlefield V, the latest first-person shooter title from Dice. Battlefield V is a World War II shooter with popular, massive game modes like the 64 person Conquest mode, and Firestorm, the Battlefield version of a battle royale. This is a major win for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Also included in this month’s free games is the popular desert island survival game, Stranded Deep. This game gives users a chance to actually see what would happen if they got stranded on an island. You’ll have to build shelter and find food and water, all while figuring out how to ultimately escape your impending doom.

The last title available as part of PlayStation Plus this month will be exclusive to the PS5. Wreckfest is a popular multiplayer racing game with an emphasis on wreckage. In this absolute madhouse of a racing game, you’ll have to use your car as a weapon to defend, and sometimes attack, your competition on the way to victory. Though there is a PS4 version of the game available, the free promotion only applies to the PS5 version.

These are the free games that are available with PlayStation Plus for the month of May. All of these games will available starting May 3 and you’ll have until May 31 to pick them up for free.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.